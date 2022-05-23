Logo
Vietnam deputy PM says realising 2022 growth target a 'huge challenge'
Business

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a shoe factory for export in Hanoi, Vietnam December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

23 May 2022 11:40AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 11:40AM)
HANOI : Vietnam is facing a huge challenge to deliver on its economic growth target of 6.0 per cent to 6.5 per cent for this year, due to domestic and external factors, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

"In the face of domestic and international developments, it's a huge challenge to realise 2022 targets, including a target for an economic growth of 6.0 per cent-6.5 per cent," Le Van Thanh told the National Assembly, referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, high inflation pressures and the pandemic.

Source: Reuters

