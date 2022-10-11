Logo
Business

Vietnam economy seen growing 8% in 2022, beating official target: Government
Labourers work at Hung Viet garment export factory in Hung Yen province, Vietnam on Dec 30, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kham)

11 Oct 2022 02:52PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 03:52PM)
HANOI: Vietnam's economy is expected to grow 8 per cent this year, beating an official target for an expansion of 6.0 per cent to 6.5 per cent, the government said on Tuesday (Oct 11).

The country's exports are forecast to rise 9.5 per cent to US$368 billion in the year, the government said in a statement, adding that its foreign direct investment inflows are seen rising 6.4 per cent to 11.5 per cent to US$21 billion to US$22 billion.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, has seen its economy rebounding from the pandemic, with gross domestic product in the third quarter growing 13.67 per cent from a year earlier.

The government said it will pursue "a flexible and prudent" monetary policy during the rest of the year to ensure macroeconomic stability.

Vietnam will aim for a growth of 6.5 per cent and will consider an inflation target of 4.5 per cent next year, the government said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Vietnam

