Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the US in August after regulator nod
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the US in August after regulator nod

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the US in August after regulator nod

VinFast electric vehicles are parked before delivery to their first customers at a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File photo

28 Jul 2023 10:40PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 10:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it is planning to list in the United States next month via a blank-cheque company after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the go ahead to its proposed business combination.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, announced in May it would go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition Co.

VinFast and Black Spade aim to complete the merger by August, they said in a joint statement.

"The declaration of the SEC effectiveness is a significant step towards the successful completion of the business combination between Black Spade and VinFast," Dennis Tam, Chairman and Co-CEO of Black Spade Acquisition Co said.

Black Spade is set to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve the proposed business combination with VinFast, the joint statement said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.