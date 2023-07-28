Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the US in August after regulator nod

HANOI :Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it is planning to list in the United States next month via a blank-cheque company after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the go ahead to its proposed business combination.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, announced in May it would go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition Co.

VinFast and Black Spade aim to complete the merger by August, they said in a joint statement.

"The declaration of the SEC effectiveness is a significant step towards the successful completion of the business combination between Black Spade and VinFast," Dennis Tam, Chairman and Co-CEO of Black Spade Acquisition Co said.

Black Spade is set to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve the proposed business combination with VinFast, the joint statement said.