Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week

Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week

FILE PHOTO-The logo of VinFast is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo

19 Jul 2023 10:12AM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 10:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's automaker VinFast on Wednesday said it will start construction of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in the United States next week, aiming to produce 150,000 units per year in the first phase at its North Carolina plant.

The unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC announced a plan to build a $4 billion EV factory in Chatham County on 1,800 acres of land in March last year.

Commissioning was targeted for 2025, a year later than its initial plan.

In February, VinFast received an environmental permits required to start construction on phase 1 of the planned project.

The factory consists of two main areas for electric vehicle production and assembly and other supplier businesses, VinFast said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.