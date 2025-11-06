Vietnam exports slow month on month in October, industrial production up

HANOI :Vietnam's exports fell in October from a month earlier, with shipments to the United States also dropping as it adapts to U.S. tariffs, official data showed on Thursday.

Shipments were down 1.5 per cent compared to September, while imports dropped 1 per cent on the month, the government's National Statistics Office said in a report.

Exports to the United States fell on a monthly basis to $13.4 billion, from $13.7 billion in September, according to the report.

Total exports in October were still 17.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, reaching a value of $42.05 billion, while imports over the month rose 16.8 per cent on an annual basis to $39.45 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.6 billion for the month, the data showed.

The data came nearly three months after the United States, Vietnam's largest export market, imposed a 20 per cent tariff on imports from Vietnam. The U.S. last month said duties on certain products could be lifted as part of negotiations on a trade agreement.

Industrial production in October rose 10.8 per cent from a year earlier and was up 2.4 per cent from September, while consumer prices were 3.25 per cent higher year on year, the NSO said.

Retail sales in October rose 7.2 per cent from a year earlier, it added.

For the first 10 months of this year, exports rose 16.2 per cent from a year earlier to $391.0 billion, while imports were up 18.6 per cent, at $371.4 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $19.6 billion, the NSO said.

Foreign investment inflows into Vietnam in the January-October period rose 8.8 per cent from a year earlier to $21.3 billion, the data showed.

Foreign investment pledges in the period were also up 15.6 per cent to $31.5 billion.