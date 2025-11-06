Vietnam exports to US fall in October for third straight month

HANOI : Vietnam's exports fell in October from a month earlier, with shipments to the U.S. dropping faster as the trade-reliant country adapts to American tariffs, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation is still in talks with Washington over a possible trade deal. In August, President Donald Trump imposed 20 per cent tariffs on American imports of Vietnamese goods in a bid to reduce the U.S.'s sizeable trade deficit with Vietnam.

The duties have slowed Vietnamese exports to the U.S., its largest foreign market, but the trade imbalance remains. For the first 10 months of the year, Vietnam has recorded a $111 billion trade surplus with the U.S. - pointing to another potential annual record - according to Vietnamese data, which is usually more conservative than U.S. trade figures.

The U.S. is not releasing trade data due to an ongoing federal government shutdown.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In October, Vietnam's overall exports fell 1.5 per cent to $42.05 billion from September, while imports dropped 1 per cent to $39.45 billion, the country's National Statistics Office said.

Shipments to the U.S. fell on a monthly basis by roughly 2.2 per cent to $13.4 billion, according to the report - a third consecutive monthly drop - accelerating from a 1.4 per cent fall in September.

Total exports in October were 17.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, while imports rose 16.8 per cent on an annual basis, the data showed, showcasing the country's resilience thanks to multiple trade agreements with partners across the world.

APPAREL DOWN, FOOTWEAR UP

Mobile phone makers were the biggest losers among sectors that are most dependent on exports to the U.S. Exports of phones to the U.S. from Vietnam fell 15.2 per cent in October from September, extending a months-long negative trend - even though the industry is exempt from higher U.S. tariffs.

Samsung Electronics is among the largest exporters of phones to the U.S. from Vietnam.

Textile and garment exports to the U.S. fell 7 per cent on the month while footwear shipments rose 15 per cent, partly offsetting declining shipments in recent months. Vietnam is a major hub for Western apparel and footwear makers, including Nike and Adidas.

Vietnam's industrial output in October rose 10.8 per cent from a year earlier and was up 2.4 per cent from September, but flows of foreign investment dropped by more than a quarter to $2.5 billion from a month earlier.

However, investments that were newly agreed upon rose 24.2 per cent to nearly $3 billion in October, in a sign of renewed interest from foreign multinationals, on which the country's growth is still very dependent.

Retail sales in October rose 7.2 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed, and consumer prices were up 3.25 per cent from a year earlier.