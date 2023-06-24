Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam to extend VAT cut until year-end to prop up slowing economy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam to extend VAT cut until year-end to prop up slowing economy

Vietnam to extend VAT cut until year-end to prop up slowing economy

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a shoe factory for export in Hanoi, Vietnam December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

24 Jun 2023 06:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnamese lawmakers on Saturday approved a government plan to extend a reduction in value added tax (VAT) on goods and services until the end of this year to boost domestic consumption and production, as its export-driven economy faces headwinds from slowing global demand.

The VAT cut to 8 per cent from 10 per cent, which has been in place since early last year, is not applicable to such services and products as banking, finance and real estate.

The Southeast Asian country is trying to avert a slowdown in growth from weak demand in its key markets, after first quarter gross domestic product expansion slowed to 3.3 per cent from 5.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

"The move will boost consumption, and hence supporting business and production activities," Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said in a report to the National Assembly last month.

The regional factory powerhouse reported a 12.3 per cent decline in exports in the first five months of this year, dragged by shrinking shipments of key products smartphones, electronics and garments.

A VAT cut is expected to boost domestic consumption to compensate for the sharp fall in exports.

The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank, has so far this year cut its policy rates four times by between 150 and 200 basis points to boost its economy. It last cut the refinance rate to 4.5 per cent, the discount rate to 3.0 per cent and the electronic interbank rate to 5.0 per cent on June 19.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.