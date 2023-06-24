Vietnam to extend VAT cut until year-end to prop up slowing economy

HANOI : Vietnamese lawmakers on Saturday approved a government plan to extend a reduction in value added tax (VAT) on goods and services until the end of this year to boost domestic consumption and production, as its export-driven economy faces headwinds from slowing global demand.

The VAT cut to 8 per cent from 10 per cent, which has been in place since early last year, is not applicable to such services and products as banking, finance and real estate.

The Southeast Asian country is trying to avert a slowdown in growth from weak demand in its key markets, after first quarter gross domestic product expansion slowed to 3.3 per cent from 5.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

"The move will boost consumption, and hence supporting business and production activities," Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said in a report to the National Assembly last month.

The regional factory powerhouse reported a 12.3 per cent decline in exports in the first five months of this year, dragged by shrinking shipments of key products smartphones, electronics and garments.

A VAT cut is expected to boost domestic consumption to compensate for the sharp fall in exports.

The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank, has so far this year cut its policy rates four times by between 150 and 200 basis points to boost its economy. It last cut the refinance rate to 4.5 per cent, the discount rate to 3.0 per cent and the electronic interbank rate to 5.0 per cent on June 19.