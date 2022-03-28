Logo
Business

Vietnam FDI Q1 inflows up 7.8per cent y/y at $4.42 billion - investment ministry
Vietnam FDI Q1 inflows up 7.8per cent y/y at $4.42 billion - investment ministry

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises over Hanoi's skyline, Vietnam September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

28 Mar 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:14AM)
HANOI : Vietnam received $4.42 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter, up 7.8per cent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70per cent of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - fell 12per cent in the January-March period from a year earlier to $8.9 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 59.5per cent are to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 30.3per cent would go to real estate, it said.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

Source: Reuters

