HANOI : Vietnam's exports in February fell 24.1per cent from January to $23.42 billion, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Imports in February fell 13.8per cent from the previous month to $25.38 billion, the Customs Department said in a report. This resulted in a trade deficit of $1.96 billion in the month.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)