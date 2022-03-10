Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam finance ministry seeks deeper cut in environment tax on fuel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam finance ministry seeks deeper cut in environment tax on fuel

10 Mar 2022 08:43PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 08:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's finance ministry on Thursday said it was seeking government approval to lower environment tax on fuel by half instead of the 25per cent cut it proposed last week, amid soaring energy prices.

Accordingly, environment tax on gasoline, and on diesel fuel and lubricants would be cut by half to 2,000 dong ($0.09) per litre and 1,000 dong per litre respectively if the government passes the proposal.

Tax on kerosene would be reduced to 700 dong per litre from the current 1,000 dong.

The deeper proposed cut was based on complications with global energy prices and was suggested by the industry ministry, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Tax collection would be reduced by 29 trillion dong ($1.27 billion) if the new tax rates are in place from April to year end, the statement added.

Vietnam aimed to keep inflation below 4per cent for 2022. The country raised its RON92 gasoline price by 2.1per cent to a record high 26,071 dong ($1.14) per litre last Tuesday.

($1 = 22,853 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us