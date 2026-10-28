Logo
Logo

Business

Vietnam financial centre says its first 10 members to mobilise $2.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vietnam financial centre says its first 10 members to mobilise $2.7 billion

28 Oct 2026 01:21PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 01:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI, Oct 28 : Vietnam's International Financial Center said on Wednesday its first 10 members are expected to mobilise and invest about $2.7 billion in the country's business hub Ho Chi Minh City through 2027.

Among the initial 10 members are holding companies linked to Keppel Asset Management, AG&P LNG and VinaCapital International Partners, the centre said in a statement.

• Those members are expected to invest about $2.7 billion and have disclosed commitments to mobilise more than $2 billion for infrastructure, energy, data centres, education and renewable energy projects, it said

• In addition, Keppel is exploring co-investment platforms with global partners that could mobilise up to $1 billion more, it said

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The government is focusing on international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang as part of a broader strategy to attract foreign investment, deepen capital markets and strengthen Vietnam's role in regional finance

• Under legislation approved last year, financial centre members will be allowed to access international financing and conduct transactions in foreign currencies

• The centres will operate under international accounting and financial standards, including capital adequacy and liquidity requirements applicable to both domestic and foreign-owned banks

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement