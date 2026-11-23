HANOI, Nov 23 : Private Vietnamese firm Khanh An Industry broke ground on Monday on a plant producing high-purity materials from rare earths in the northern port city of Haiphong, state media reports said.

• The plant covers a 14-hectare (34.59-acre) area at Lach Huyen Non-tariff Industrial Zone and will produce high-purity rare earth materials used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, electronics and energy, Vietnam News Agency reported

• The plant, with a price tag of 1.58 trillion dong ($61 million), will aim to annually produce 10,000 metric tons of high-purity materials, online newspaper VnExpress reported

• Feedstock for the plant will consist of mixed rare earth oxides from the Ben Den Mine in the northern province of Lao Cai, along with other legally sourced supplies, VnExpress said

• It will use hydrometallurgical processing and continuous counter-current solvent extraction technology, enabling the production of individual rare earth oxides with purity levels exceeding 99 per cent, it said

($1 = 25,825 dong)