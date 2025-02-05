Logo
Vietnam govt says January CPI up 3.63% y/y
FILE PHOTO: Vendors are seen at the Hom Market in Hanoi, Vietnam May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 11:47AM
HANOI : Vietnam's consumer price index rose 3.63 per cent in January from a year earlier while industrial production rose a modest 0.6 per cent due to the Lunar New Year holidays late in the month, the government said on Wednesday.

The figures were published on the government's portal one day before the statistics office was due to release January data for a range of macroeconomic indicators.

Retails sales rose 9.5 per cent in January from a year earlier, the government said in a statement.

It said the trade surplus for January came in at $1.23 billion.

The government said foreign investment inflows rose 2 per cent in January from a year earlier to more than $1.5 billion, and foreign investment pledges rose an annual 48.6 per cent to $4.3 billion.

"The banking system operated safely and stably", it said.

Source: Reuters

