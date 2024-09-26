Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam govt says SpaceX plans $15 billion investment in country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam govt says SpaceX plans $15 billion investment in country

Vietnam govt says SpaceX plans $15 billion investment in country

FILE PHOTO: The SpaceX logo is shown on a Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

26 Sep 2024 10:10AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2024 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $15 billion in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came after a meeting in New York between Vietnamese President To Lam and Tim Hughes, SpaceX's Senior Vice President for Global Business and Government Affairs.

"The Vietnamese government is considering the (investment) proposal of SpaceX," Lam said in the statement.Lam asked SpaceX to closely work with relevant parties in Vietnam to efficiently complete the pre-investment preparations, according to the statement.

U.S.-based SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement