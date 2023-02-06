Logo
Business

Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
FILE PHOTO: Workers repair an electric grid in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

06 Feb 2023 06:04PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 06:04PM)
HANOI : Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69 per cent, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices.

The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage investment in the power generation sector, but has also faced pressure to keep inflation under control.

The minimum average retail electricity price has been raised to 1,826.22 dong (7.78 cents) per kilowatt hour (kWh), excluding value added tax, the government said in a statement.

The cap on average retail electricity price has also been raised 28.2 per cent to 2,444.09 dong per kWh, it added.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade last month asked EVN, the country's dominant electricity retailer, to submit a plan on raising electricity prices for 2023.

The ministry said in a statement an "adjustment" to retail electricity prices would help EVN to improve its balance sheet, adding the company made net loss of 31 trillion dong last year.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4.5 per cent this year. Its consumer prices in December rose 4.55 per cent from a year earlier.

($1 = 23,475 dong)

Source: Reuters

