Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture

HANOI: Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The tariff of between 21.4 per cent and 35.2 per cent will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday (Oct 4).

Table and chair imports from China have increased "significantly" and caused damage to domestic production, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating further.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and a key source of materials and equipment for Vietnam's manufacturing.