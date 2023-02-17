Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duty on some furniture originating from China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duty on some furniture originating from China

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duty on some furniture originating from China

The Vietnamese national flag flies on a diplomatic car outside the Great Hall of the People before talks between Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and Chinese leaders in Beijing, China, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

17 Feb 2023 01:32PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 01:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam has imposed an anti-dumping duty of between 21.4 per cent and 35.2 per cent on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

The tariff was applied from Feb. 13, with a duration of five years, the ministry said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country in October last year imposed similar tariffs on Chinese future that were in place for four months.

Table and chair imports from China have increased "significantly" and caused damage to domestic production, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and a key source of materials and equipment for the country's manufacturing sector.

The ministry also said it had stopped an anti-dumping investigation into furniture supplied by Malaysia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.