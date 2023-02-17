Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duty on some furniture originating from China

HANOI : Vietnam has imposed an anti-dumping duty of between 21.4 per cent and 35.2 per cent on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

The tariff was applied from Feb. 13, with a duration of five years, the ministry said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country in October last year imposed similar tariffs on Chinese future that were in place for four months.

Table and chair imports from China have increased "significantly" and caused damage to domestic production, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and a key source of materials and equipment for the country's manufacturing sector.

The ministry also said it had stopped an anti-dumping investigation into furniture supplied by Malaysia.