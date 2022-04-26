Vietnam Jan-Apr FDI inflows up 7.6% y/y to $5.92 billion - ministry

HANOI : Vietnam received $5.92 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first four months of the year, up 7.6 per cent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — fell 11.7 per cent in the January to April period from a year earlier to $10.8 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 57.2 per cent were for manufacturing and processing, while 26.1 per cent would go to real estate, it said. Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by South Korea and Denmark.