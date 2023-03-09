Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam Jan-Feb exports down 10% amid weak global demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam Jan-Feb exports down 10% amid weak global demand

Vietnam Jan-Feb exports down 10% amid weak global demand

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at Hai Phong port, Vietnam September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

09 Mar 2023 01:05PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Exports from Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, fell 10 per cent in the first two months of this year from a year earlier, as weakening global demand continues to bite into its shipments, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports in the January-February period fell to $49.64 billion, the Customs Department said in a report, dragged by a decline in shipments garments, footwear and electronics, for which it supplies major global brands.

The report showed imports in the two-month period fell 16.7 per cent to $46.20 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.44 billion.

Garment exports for January-February fell 19.6 per cent from a year earlier to $4.55 billion, while footwear shipments declined 16.0 per cent to $2.76 billion.

Vietnam reported decade-high economic growth of 8 per cent last year but economists have warned it faces challenges with weakening global demand.

Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear and a top supplier to Nike and Adidas, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs in Vietnam this year due to slower demand.

In February, Vietnam's overall exports rose 10.3 per cent from January to $26.05 billion, while imports were up 1.3 per cent at $23.25 billion, Thursday's report said.

Vietnam had a week-long Lunar New Year holiday in January, during which business activities slowed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.