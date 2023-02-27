Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows seen down 4.9% y/y at $2.55 billion - Planning Ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows seen down 4.9% y/y at $2.55 billion - Planning Ministry

Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows seen down 4.9% y/y at $2.55 billion - Planning Ministry

FILE PHOTO: A man works at a construction site of a foreign invested project in Vietnam's southern financial hub Ho Chi Minh city, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

27 Feb 2023 11:46AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in the first two months of this year fell 4.9 per cent from a year earlier to $2.55 billion, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday.

FDI pledges, which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements, also fell 38 per cent to $3.1 billion in the two-month period, the ministry said in a report. Of those, 70 per cent were due to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 12.8 per cent targeted real estate, it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.