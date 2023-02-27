Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows seen down 4.9% y/y at $2.55 billion - Planning Ministry

HANOI : Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in the first two months of this year fell 4.9 per cent from a year earlier to $2.55 billion, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday.

FDI pledges, which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements, also fell 38 per cent to $3.1 billion in the two-month period, the ministry said in a report. Of those, 70 per cent were due to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 12.8 per cent targeted real estate, it said.