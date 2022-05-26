Vietnam Jan-May FDI up 7.8% y/y to $7.71 billion -planning ministry

HANOI : Vietnam received $7.71 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2022, up 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Thursday.FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — fell 16.4 per cent in the January-May period from a year earlier to around $11.71 billion, the ministry said in a statement. Out of the pledges, 58.2 per cent are due to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 25.6 per cent would go to real estate, it said.