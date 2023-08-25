Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam joins Southeast Asian effort on cross-border payments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam joins Southeast Asian effort on cross-border payments

Vietnam joins Southeast Asian effort on cross-border payments

FILE PHOTO: People go past the State Bank building, near the offices of Vietcombank and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, in central Hanoi, Vietnam November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

25 Aug 2023 12:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Vietnam's central bank signed an agreement on Friday to be part of an initiative by five other Southeast Asian countries to establish a cross-border payments mechanisms between them.

Vietnam will join Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore in working to connect each of their payment systems, including using the QR (quick response) code system for retail transactions.

The agreement was made at a meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) finance ministers and central bank governors in Jakarta.

Furthermore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to later facilitate cross-border transactions for financial assets like equities and government bonds in local currencies.

"We are not only facilitating trade and investment, but also our resiliency toward global uncertainty of the exchange rate, of the Fed," Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo told a press conference.

Indonesia has already connected its payment system using QR codes with Thailand and Malaysia and is aiming to link up with Singapore later this year.

ASEAN, a bloc of more than 600 million people, has faced years of delays in its efforts to integrate its economies, worth a combined $2.3 trillion, through trade, investment and market connectivity and harmonised standards and customs procedures.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.