Business

Vietnam lawmakers expect country to miss 2023 GDP growth target
Vietnam lawmakers expect country to miss 2023 GDP growth target

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at a construction site in Hanoi, Vietnam May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

16 Oct 2023 11:17AM
HANOI : Vietnam is expected to miss this year's economic growth target, the country's lawmaking body said on Monday.

"The manufacturing sector, the country's economic driver for years, has been slowing down," the National Assembly said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at more than 5 per cent annually, according to state media citing a National Assembly report.

Vietnam had earlier set a GDP growth target of 6.5 per cent for this year, down from 8.02 per cent last year. Weak global demand, however, has weighed on the country's exports this year.

GDP in the July-September quarter grew 5.33 per cent from a year earlier, faster than an expansion of 4.05 per cent in the second quarter, but much slower than the low-base growth of 13.71 per cent in the same period of 2022.

Source: Reuters

