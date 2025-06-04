Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam May exports rise 14% yr/yr, trade surplus at $4.67 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vietnam May exports rise 14% yr/yr, trade surplus at $4.67 billion

Vietnam May exports rise 14% yr/yr, trade surplus at $4.67 billion

FILE PHOTO: A container is loaded onto a cargo ship while docked at Hai Phong port, Vietnam, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/ File Photo

04 Jun 2025 11:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :Vietnam's exports in May rose 14 per cent from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

The country registered a trade surplus of $4.67 billion for the month, the government said in a statement.

Firms in the Southeast Asian nation have been seeking to boost shipments ahead of the Trump administration's "reciprocal" tariff rate that would take place in July.

Average consumer prices in the January-May period rose 3.21 per cent from a year earlier, the government said, while industrial production rose 8.8 per cent and retail sales were up 9.7 per cent.

Foreign investment inflows in the January-May period rose 7.9 per cent to $8.9 billion, the government said. Foreign investment pledges in the period were up 51.1 per cent to $18.4 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement