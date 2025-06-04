Vietnam May exports rise 14% yr/yr, trade surplus at $4.67 billion

HANOI :Vietnam's exports in May rose 14 per cent from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

The country registered a trade surplus of $4.67 billion for the month, the government said in a statement.

Firms in the Southeast Asian nation have been seeking to boost shipments ahead of the Trump administration's "reciprocal" tariff rate that would take place in July.

Average consumer prices in the January-May period rose 3.21 per cent from a year earlier, the government said, while industrial production rose 8.8 per cent and retail sales were up 9.7 per cent.

Foreign investment inflows in the January-May period rose 7.9 per cent to $8.9 billion, the government said. Foreign investment pledges in the period were up 51.1 per cent to $18.4 billion.