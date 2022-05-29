Logo
Vietnam May trade deficit widens to $1.73 billion - statistics office
FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese flag flies near a branch of Bac A Bank in Hanoi, Vietnam September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

29 May 2022 10:40AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 10:40AM)
HANOI : Vietnam reported a trade deficit of $1.73 billion in May, widening from a deficit of $1.22 billion in April, government data released on Sunday showed.

Exports in May rose 16.4 per cent from April to $30.48 billion, while imports were up 12.9 per cent to $32.21 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

For the first five months of this year, exports rose 16.3 per cent from a year earlier to $152.81 billion, while imports were up 14.9 per cent to $152.29 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $520 million for the period, it said.

Source: Reuters

