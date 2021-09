HANOI : Vietnam's gross domestic product could grow between 3.5per cent-4.0per cent this year, well below the government's earlier target of 6.5per cent, the country's Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung was cited by state media as saying.

Dung said strict coronavirus restrictions had caused significant disruption to production and business activities, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.

(Editing by Ed Davies)