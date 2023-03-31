Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam needs $11.5 billion to expand national fuel storage capacity by 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam needs $11.5 billion to expand national fuel storage capacity by 2030

Vietnam needs $11.5 billion to expand national fuel storage capacity by 2030

FILE PHOTO: A vessel sails near PetroVietnam oil tanks in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

31 Mar 2023 01:24PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 01:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam would need investment of up to 270 trillion dong ($11.51 billion) to expand its national fuel storage system by 2030, state media reported on Friday, citing a draft plan prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The investment would raise the country's crude oil and refined fuel storage capacity to 75-80 days of net imports, Dau Tu newspaper reported.

The country's current fuel storage capacity stands at 65 days of net imports, state radio broadcaster VOV cited the Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien, as saying on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, has at times faced a fuel supply crunch due to tight global supplies or malfunctions of its local oil refineries.

"The plan, if approved by policymakers, would lay the direction for companies to build, expand and modernise the existing system of fuel storages," the ministry said in a separate statement on Friday, without specifying a time frame.

Most of the investment needed for the plan would come from businesses, Dau Tu reported.

($1 = 23,455 dong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.