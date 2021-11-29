Logo
Vietnam Nov exports up 18.5per cent y/y; trade surplus at US$100 million
Employees work at a shoe factory for export in Hanoi, Vietnam December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

29 Nov 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:19AM)
HANOI : Vietnam's exports in November likely rose 18.5per cent from a year earlier to US$29.9 billion, government data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, imports in November were estimated up 20.8per cent to US$29.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$100 million for the month, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

For the first 11 months of 2021, exports likely rose 17.5per cent year-on-year to US$299.67 billion and imports by 27.5per cent to US$299.45 billion, translating into a trade surplus of US$220 million.

Vietnam's industrial production index in November rose 5.6per cent from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding that consumer prices in the month rose 1.84per cent year on year.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

