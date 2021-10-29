Vietnam October exports up 0.3% at US$27.3 billion

HANOI: Vietnam's exports in October likely rose 0.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$27.3 billion, government data showed on Friday (Oct 29).

The country's imports in October rose 8.1 per cent to US$26.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.1 billion for the month, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

For the first 10 months of 2021, exports likely rose 16.6 per cent year-on-year to US$267.93 billion and imports by 28.2 per cent to US$269.38 billion, translating into a trade deficit of US$1.45 billion.

Vietnam's industrial production index in October fell 1.6 per cent from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding that consumer prices in the month rose 1.77 per cent year on year.