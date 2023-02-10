Logo
Vietnam police probe possible stock market manipulation -documents
Vietnam police probe possible stock market manipulation -documents

10 Feb 2023 06:14PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 06:14PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's police are investigating transactions made by foreign investors concerning listed domestic lender Eximbank in the first weeks of this year as they suspect its share value was manipulated, according to documents and sources.

The investigation, which is preliminary and may not ascertain any wrongdoing, comes amid an anti-corruption crackdown that led to the resignation in January of Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, raising concerns among foreign investors about the country's political stability.

Source: Reuters

