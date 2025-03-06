Vietnam posts $1.55 billion trade deficit in February

HANOI : Vietnam's trade deficit was $1.55 billion in February, compared with a $3.02 billion surplus posted in January, and industrial production surged by 17.2 per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

The Southeast Asian nation, a significant regional manufacturing hub, is heavily dependent on export-driven economic growth and faces risks from rising global trade disputes, including the potential imposition of tariffs by the United States. (This story has been corrected to change the January trade surplus to $3.02 billion, not $3.3 billion, in paragraph 1)