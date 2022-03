HANOI : Coal-fired power plants are facing a shortage of coal due to the impacts of COVID-19 on local miners and high global prices, the government said on Thursday.

Power plants operated by the state utility EVN in February received only 69per cent of coal agreed in contracts with state-run coal producers Vinacomin and Dong Bac, the government said in a statement.

