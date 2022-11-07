Vietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch: Sources

HANOI: Vietnam's second-biggest listed developer, No Va Land, is firing staff and seeking urgent asset sales, company and industry sources said, as it struggles to pay creditors in the latest sign of distress in the country's real estate sector.

The company's stock price was down by nearly 7 per cent on Monday (Nov 7) at 0400 GMT (12pm, Singapore time) and has lost nearly 40 per cent since the beginning of this year, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the company was trying to sell distressed assets, including hotels and resorts, to raise cash to pay back loans and fund its operations. The sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

No Va Land did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The liquidity squeeze is the result of the authorities' crackdown on the market for privately placed corporate bonds, which have been widely used as an alternative source of cash by real estate firms after a tightening in lending conditions since the middle of this year.