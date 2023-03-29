Vietnam Q1 GDP growth slows as weak demand hits exports

HANOI: Vietnam's economic growth in the first quarter slowed to 3.32 per cent from an expansion of 5.05 per cent in the same period last year, government data released on Wednesday (Mar 29) showed, as its exports fell sharply.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, reported an 11.9 per cent year-on-year fall in its exports in the January-March period due to weakening global demand.

Shipments of smartphones, the country's largest export earner, fell 15 per cent to US$13 billion in the first quarter, while electronics shipments fell 10.9 per cent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Industrial production in the first quarter fell 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, while total domestic retail sales of goods and services rose 13.9 per cent, the GSO said.

Consumer prices in March fell 0.23 per cent from February, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first quarter rose 4.18 per cent from a year earlier.