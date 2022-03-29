Vietnam Q1 trade surplus at $809 million - statistics office

HANOI : Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $809 million in the first quarter of the year, with both imports and exports rising sharply, government data released on Tuesday showed.

Exports in the January-March period rose 12.9per cent from a year earlier to $88.58 billion, while imports gained 15.9per cent to $87.77 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

In March, exports increased 14.8per cent from a year earlier to $34.06 billion, while imports were up 14.6per cent to $32.67 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $1.39 billion, according to the report.

GSO data is often subject to revision.

