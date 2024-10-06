Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 7.4% on robust exports, industrial production

HANOI : Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter on the back of strong exports and industrial production, government data showed on Sunday.

Consumer prices in September rose 2.63 per cent from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said in a report. Industrial production in the month rose 10.8 per cent and retail sales rose 7.6 per cent, it added.

Third-quarter GDP showed the highest quarterly expansion in two years, despite the impact of Typhoon Yagi which hit the country last month.

Exports in September rose 10.7 per cent from a year earlier to $34.05 billion, while imports were up 11.1 per cent at $31.76 billion, the statistics office said. This resulted in a trade surplus of $2.29 billion.