Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam looks to raise public debt ceiling to spur growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam looks to raise public debt ceiling to spur growth

Vietnam looks to raise public debt ceiling to spur growth

FILE PHOTO: A Vietnam Dong note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

12 Nov 2021 10:09AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 11:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Vietnam is considering a raising of the ceiling on its public debt from the current level of 60 per cent of gross domestic product to shore up an economy hit by the coronavirus, its investment minister said on Friday (Nov 12).

"If not raising the ceiling, there will not be sufficient resources for growth," Nguyen Chi Dung told the National Assembly.

Vietnam's GDP contracted 6.17 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier as pandemic restrictions hit, the sharpest quarterly decline on record.

"We are still calculating on how much the ceiling should be raised," Dung said. "If raised too high, it would lead to macroeconomic instability."

The Southeast Asian country, which has set a growth target of 6.5 per cent for this year, will likely see upward pressure on inflation, its central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong told lawmakers.

"The country is facing upward pressure on inflation in 2022 on external factors as Vietnam is an open economy," Hong said.

That scenario would mean the central bank may not rely on further easing its monetary policy to boost economic growth.

Hong said this year's inflation is seen below 4 per cent, as targeted by the assembly.

Vietnam had successfully contained coronavirus outbreaks until the middle of this year, but a wave of infections in Ho Chi Minh City and nearby industrialised areas led to movement curbs that hit the economy hard.

Total COVID-19 infections hit 1 million on Thursday, with 22,800 deaths recorded.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Vietnam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us