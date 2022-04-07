Vietnam reports $1.64 billion trade surplus in Q1 -customs data

HANOI : Vietnam reported a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in the first quarter this year, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

Exports in the January-March period rose 13.4per cent from a year earlier to $89.10 billion, while imports were up 15.2per cent at $87.46 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

In March, the country's exports rose 48.2per cent from February to $34.71 billion, while imports increased 28.7per cent to $32.66 billion, the department said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)