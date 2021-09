HANOI: Vietnam's gross domestic product contracted 6.17 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier as pandemic restrictions hit, the sharpest quarterly decline on record, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The services sector fell 9.28 per cent from a year earlier in the period, while the industrial and construction sector contracted 5.02 per cent, the government's General Statistics Office said in a statement. The agriculture sector expanded 1.04 per cent.