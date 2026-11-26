HANOI, Nov 26 : Vietnam's trade ministry said it is working with the US to complete a trade deal as soon as possible, hours after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on 14 trading partners to fight excess factory capacity.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with relevant US agencies to fully participate in the next stages of the USTR's investigation process, including registering for, attending and presenting views, and responding to US questions at the public hearing," the ministry said in a statement.