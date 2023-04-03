Logo
Vietnam says to sign free trade pact with Israel this year
Business

03 Apr 2023 12:01PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 12:01PM)
HANOI : Vietnam and Israel will sign a free trade agreement later this year, after completing seven years of negotiation, the Southeast Asian country's government said on Monday.

Bilateral trade between the countries rose 18 per cent last year to $2.2 billion, the government said in a statement. Vietnam's largest exports to Israel include smartphones, footwear and seafood, while it imports electronics and fertiliser.

Vietnam has signed more than 15 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements since the early 1990s, as it seeks to attract more foreign investors to its manufacturing-driven economy.

Source: Reuters

