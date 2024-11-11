Vietnam says Temu, Shein must register with govt or be blocked in country

HANOI : The Vietnamese government said it will block the internet domains and apps of Chinese online retailers Shein and Temu in the country if they have not registered their operations with the trade ministry before the end of November.

The move comes amid concerns about the impact of Chinese online platforms on local markets due to their heavy discounting and the quality of goods available.

Vietnamese deputy trade minister Nguyen Hoang Long told a government meeting at the weekend that the ministry had worked with both Shein and Temu on the licensing matter.

"After the ministry's notification, if these platforms do not comply, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with relevant agencies to implement technical measures such as blocking applications and domains," Long said in a government statement released after the meeting.

Fast-fashion retailer Shein has been selling into Vietnam for some time, while Temu, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, started allowing users in Vietnam to shop last month.