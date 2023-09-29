Vietnam sees Q3 GDP growth capped by weak external demand

HANOI :Vietnam's gross domestic product growth in the third quarter accelerated from the previous three months, data showed on Friday, but fell short of this year's growth target despite the central bank's aggressive monetary policy easing.

GDP in the July-September quarter is expected to have grown 5.33 per cent from a year earlier, faster than an expansion of 4.05 per cent in the second quarter, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report on Friday.

The third-quarter figure was much slower than the low-base growth of 13.71 per cent in the same period of 2022, which saw a post-pandemic pickup for its manufacturing-led economy following a 6 per cent quarterly contraction in 2021.

Factory powerhouse Vietnam is targeting growth of 6.5 per cent this year, down from 8.02 per cent last year, but most economists expect that will not be attained.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday forecast Vietnam's growth this year at 4.7 per cent, while the Asian Development Bank this month cut its forecast to growth of 5.8 per cent from 6.5 per cent predicted in April, though still the fastest-growing country in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam's central bank in the first half cut its policy rates four times to spur growth but weak global demand for its major exports of electronics, textiles and footwear has kept firms from expanding their production.

Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down from 4.14 per cent.

The latest growth numbers showed the economy "is in good trend" the GSO said in the report.

In the month of September, industrial production rose 5.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier, while exports rose 4.6 per cent. Retail sales rose 7.5 per cent, and consumer prices were up 3.66 per cent, the GSO said.

Industrial production in the January-September period was up 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 9.7 per cent, according to the report.

For the first nine months, exports fell 8.2 per cent to $259.67 billion, while imports were down 13.8 per cent to $237.99 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $21.68 billion.

Standard Chartered in a note last week said an economic recovery remained tentative and manufacturing could stay lacklustre for some time, while an improvement in foreign investment prospects was unclear.

"With the economic recovery starting to gain momentum, there should be less need for monetary policy support," said its economist Tim Leelahaphan.

The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) interest rate cuts coupled with weak global demand has resulted in excess liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank has over the past week issued up to 70 trillion dong ($2.87 billion) of 28-day bills to absorb the liquidity and to stabilise the exchange rate, according to SSI Research. The dong has lost about 3 per cent against the U.S. dollar so far this year.