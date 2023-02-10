Logo
Business

Vietnam in talks with Sembcorp to build power line linking to Singapore
The Sembcorp Marine sign is pictured at the shipyard in Singapore, on May 23, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

10 Feb 2023 03:52PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 03:52PM)
HANOI: Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the Vietnamese government said on Friday (Feb 10).

The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Semcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan in Singapore earlier in the day.

Sembcorp Utilities and a unit of Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam on Friday also reached an agreement to develop offshore wind projects to export electricity to Singapore, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

In a separate statement, PetroVietnam said the agreement would pave the way for the companies to develop wind farms with a combined capacity of 2.3 gigawatts by 2030.

Source: Reuters/at

