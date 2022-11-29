Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output

HANOI: Vietnam's smartphone production and exports fell in November in the run-up to the Christmas sales season, according to official data, a new sign the country's largest manufacturer, Samsung Electronics, is adapting to dwindling global demand.

The South Korean electronics giant has for years produced about half of its smartphones in Vietnam and accounts for nearly a fifth of the country's overall exports.

The fall in output is in line with what industry and government sources as well as Samsung employees have told Reuters that the company had recently cut its smartphone production in Vietnam for a second time this year.

It is unclear if the cuts in Vietnam reflect Samsung's general drop in production or a shift to other manufacturing countries.

Samsung, which has invested around US$18 billion in six factories in Vietnam, with at least two of them focused on smartphones, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing powerhouse, reported a 9.3 per cent decline in smartphone output to 20.6 million units in November from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Smartphone output in the first 11 months of the year fell 6.1 per cent. The GSO also said the value of Vietnam's smartphone exports in November fell 1 per cent on the month and 0.7 per cent from a year earlier.

The wider category of consumer electronics manufacturing dropped nearly 20 per cent on the year in November, GSO data showed, with monthly output slipping for the third straight month.

Most smartphones produced in the country are destined for Western markets, with output usually increasing in the weeks before Christmas. But expectations of lower consumer demand this year are pushing firms to limit production.

However, if demand sustains, the production cuts could exacerbate inflation in Europe and other importing regions.

SAMSUNG CUTS

Earlier this month, an industry source familiar with the matter said Samsung "has cut production significantly" once again after it scaled back its activities in Vietnam in the first half of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Vietnam government source confirmed Samsung cut production in the country twice this year, with the latest move likely to limit Vietnam's contribution to the company's global output of smartphones to 40 per cent from the typical share of 50 per cent.

Three company employees in Vietnam confirmed the cuts, with one noting workers were allowed to take seasonal leaves despite the approaching Christmas, in contrast with previous years.

As the country faces headwinds from a global slowdown, its overall exports in November fell 8.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$29.18 billion, according to the GSO.

Imports also fell by 7.3 per cent, signalling possible further production cuts because components and materials used for exported products are often imported for assembly in Vietnam.