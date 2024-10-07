Vietnam striving for 7.6% to 8% economic expansion in Q4, govt says

HANOI : Vietnam will strive for a economic expansion of 7.6 per cent to 8 per cent in the last quarter of 2024 and is maintaining its full year target of 7 per cent growth following positive results in the third quarter, the government said on Monday, citing the planning minister.

Gross domestic product grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, surpassing the second quarter's revised 7.09 per cent expansion, the government data showed on Sunday, despite the impacts of natural disasters last month.