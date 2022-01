HANOI : Vietnam is targeting industrial output growth of 7-8per cent this year, faster than last year's 4.8per cent increase, the government said on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country is expecting exports to grow 6-8per cent this year, the government said in a statement, adding that it will also aim to maintain a trade surplus in 2022.

Vietnam's 2021 exports were estimated to have grown 19per cent to US$336.25 billion. Its trade surplus was US$4 billion in the year.

