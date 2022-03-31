Logo
Vietnam on track to approve country's first local cargo airline

31 Mar 2022 04:14PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 04:14PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's transport ministry is seeking approval from the prime minister to issue a licence to the country's first all-cargo airline, the government said on Thursday, as air cargo volumes climb steadily in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

The airline, IPP Air Cargo, had met all necessary requirements for the licence, according to a statement posted on the government's website.

IPP Air Cargo was established in March last year with an initial investment of 300 billion dong ($13.14 million), the statement said.

If approved, the airline would initially operate five aircraft, including Boeing 737, Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 planes, it said, adding that the fleet would double in size after five years.

Vietnam's air cargo transport is currently handled by its five existing airlines, with overall volume this year expected to rise to 1.52 million tonnes, up from 1.3 million tonnes last year, the statement said.

The country's air cargo volume has grown by an average of 15.3per cent a year since 1991.

($1 = 22,831 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

