Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's third-quarter revenue more than doubles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's third-quarter revenue more than doubles

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's third-quarter revenue more than doubles

FILE PHOTO: VinFast electric vehicles are parked before delivery to their first customers at a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 06:29PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 06:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Vietnamese electric-vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on Thursday reported a 159 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue as it ramped up car deliveries and sought to boost sales by partnering with dealers in the United States.

In the filing, VinFast also said it would launch an assembly facility in India, the world's third biggest car producing nation, to take advantage of the South Asian government's incentives for EVs.

VinFast, which is backed by Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, is gearing up to strengthen its foothold overseas.

However, the EV maker has struggled after it earlier this year voluntarily recalled the first batch of 999 cars delivered to the United States.

The company delivered 10,027 EVs in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue was 8.25 trillion Vietnamese dong ($338 million), while net loss widened to 15 trillion Vietnamese dong.

($1 = 24,380.0000 dong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.