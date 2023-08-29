Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam's August exports slide 7.6%, industrial output up 2.6%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam's August exports slide 7.6%, industrial output up 2.6%

Vietnam's August exports slide 7.6%, industrial output up 2.6%

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city, Vietnam July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 10:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's exports in August were estimated to have fallen 7.6 per cent from a year earlier to $32.37 billion, government data showed on Tuesday, while its industrial output for the month rose 2.6 per cent.

Imports for August fell 8.3 per cent from a year earlier to $28.55 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.82 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

The monthly fall would be the sixth in a row for exports-reliant Vietnam, a regional manufacturing centre for electronics and textiles that is struggling amid weakened global demand and tightening moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

For the first eight months of this year, exports fell 10 per cent from a year earlier to $227.71 billion, while imports were down 16.2 per cent to $207.52 billion.

The resulted in an estimated trade surplus of $20.19 billion, the statistics office said.

Vietnam's industrial output in the January-August period fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, it said, adding that August consumer prices rose 2.96 per cent from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.